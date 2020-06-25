‘Don’t push the blame’: Krygios after Djokovic’s father blames Dimitrov for Adria Open fiasco

Australia tennis star Nick Kyrgios has been quite critical of the organisers for going ahead with the Belgrade leg of the exhibition event Adria Open. Three major tennis stars who were attending the event - World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, Borna Coric and Victor Troicki - have tested positive for Covid-19, which has led to the cancellation of the tournament.

Apart from the three tennis players, Troicki and Djokovic’s wives, and NBA star Nikola Jokic, who had attended the event in the capital city of Serbia, also tested positive.

In a statement on Tuesday, Djokovic’s father, Srdjan, blamed Dimitrov for the fiasco and said that the tennis player participated in the tournament despite being sick. “Why did it happen? Because the man (Dimitrov) probably came sick, from who knows where. He didn’t get tested there, he was tested somewhere else,” Srdjan told Croatian outlet RTL.

“I don’t think that’s right. He inflicted great damage to Croatia and to us as a family and to Serbia.”

Kyrgios was quick to respond to the statement from Djokovic’s father. In an Instagram post as per The Daily Mail, the Aussie tennis player wrote: “Nah bruh don’t push the blame.”

Meanwhile, after testing positive for the virus, Djokovic had issued an apology. “I am so deeply sorry our tournament has caused harm. Everything the organisers and I did the past month, we did with a pure heart and sincere intentions,” he had earlier said in a statement on his official Twitter handle.

“We believed the tournament met all health protocols and the health of our region seemed in good condition to finally unite people for philanthropic reasons. We were wrong and it was too soon.

“I can’t express enough how sorry I am for this and every case of infection,” he added.