Fiona Ferro upsets Kontaveit to win Palermo Open

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 10:11 IST

By Press Trust of India, Press Trust of India

France's Fiona Ferro reacts during her first round match against France's Kristina Mladenovic. (REUTERS)

Fiona Ferro of France upset fourth-seeded Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in the Palermo Ladies Open final to win the first tour-level tennis title in five months.

Ferro, who is ranked 53rd in the world, won 6-2, 7-5 on Sunday. She had lost just one set on her way to the final.

It was Ferro’s second WTA title and the 23-year-old sealed it on her second championship point when Kontaveit hit a return long.

Kontaveit has lost five of the six finals she has contested.



It was the first official tennis event — for men or women — since March when the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports across the globe.

There were strict health protocols, including fewer ball kids, a limited number of fans and no post-match handshakes between opponents. Players and officials for the tournament were tested every four days for COVID-19 and one player who tested positive withdrew over the weekend.

