Sections
Home / Tennis / Kei Nishikori now negative for Covid-19 but out of US Open

Kei Nishikori now negative for Covid-19 but out of US Open

Nishikori wrote Wednesday on his mobile app that he is ready to “slowly” return to practice — but not prepared to compete in best-of-five-set matches.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 14:54 IST

By Press Trust of India, New York

Japan's Kei Nishikori (REUTERS)

Kei Nishikori, the 2014 U.S. Open runner-up, said he tested negative for Covid-19 after having two positive tests but still decided to withdraw from the Grand Slam tournament that begins next week.

Nishikori wrote Wednesday on his mobile app that he is ready to “slowly” return to practice — but not prepared to compete in best-of-five-set matches.

“After such a long break I feel that returning in a best of 5 long-match setting is not smart until I am fully ready to do so,” Nishikori’s post said.

“It’s disappointing as I love the US Open and have great memories there. I will start on the clay. Thank you.” Another player withdrawing from the U.S. Open on Wednesday was Polona Hercog. That allowed 2009 semifinalist Yanina Wickmayer to move into the main draw.



The U.S. Open, on the hard courts at Flushing Meadows, ends on Sept. 13. Then the tennis tour shifts to red clay in Europe, with tuneup tournaments planned ahead of the scheduled start of the French Open on Sept. 27.

Nishikori said last Friday he tested positive for COVID-19 a second time and had “very minimal symptoms.” The 30-year-old from Japan has been ranked as high as No. 4 and is currently No. 31, which would have put him in line to be seeded for the U.S. Open.

Nishikori lost in the 2014 final at Flushing Meadows to Marin Cilic and was also a semifinalist in New York in 2016 and 2018.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Djokovic advances, defending W&S Open champ Medvedev ousted
Aug 27, 2020 15:23 IST
Students will get 360-degree holistic assessment with NEP: Ramesh Pokhriyal
Aug 27, 2020 15:21 IST
Pearls are a man’s best friend
Aug 27, 2020 15:20 IST
Bengaluru Metro services to be restarted soon: Yediyurappa
Aug 27, 2020 15:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.