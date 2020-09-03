Sections
Home / Tennis / Kvitova tames nerves to reach US Open third round

Kvitova tames nerves to reach US Open third round

Sixth seed Kvitova was off her game early on, committing 20 unforced errors during the first set - twice as many as her Ukrainian opponent - as she struggled with her serve.

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 08:49 IST

By Reuters, New York

Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic hits a forehand against Kateryna Kozlova of Ukraine (not pictured) on day three of the 2020 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. (USA TODAY Sports)

Petra Kvitova overcame a bout of nerves and a rocky start to defeat Kateryna Kozlova 7-6(3) 6-2 in the second-round of the U.S. Open on Wednesday.

Sixth seed Kvitova was off her game early on, committing 20 unforced errors during the first set - twice as many as her Ukrainian opponent - as she struggled with her serve.

“I was really fighting a little bit (with) the opponent but with myself as well. There was a lot of nerves over there,” the 30-year-old Czech told reporters. “So I was really fighting and, you know, was really tight, and I made some easy mistakes.”

The twice Wimbledon champion committed a fifth double fault to hand Kozlova a break point and a 3-2 lead in the first set but recovered to save set point at 5-4 and eventually took the opener on a tiebreak.



She got back on track in the second set to break Kozlova’s serve in the first game before firing off consecutive aces and a pair of winners en route to a 2-0 lead.

A relieved Kvitova, who dropped only one point on serve in the second set, wrapped up victory with a powerful serve that a beleaguered Kozlova was unable to return.

She will next face American Jessica Pegula in the third round.

Kvitova, who reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open in January, said that winning the tiebreak and getting the break at the start of the second set helped her relax.

“In the second set I think I really played a good one. I served much better. You know, I was hitting clearly not that many mistakes,” she said.

The world number 12 has had little match practice since the sport returned from its lengthy suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After a first-round bye, she lost in the second round of last month’s Western & Southern Open, for which Flushing Meadows served as temporary host this year.

Like others who have competed inside Arthur Ashe Stadium this year, she lamented the empty stands, with fans barred from the Queens campus this year.

“I know we have a team there, which is perfect, but, you know, sometimes you play an unbelievable shot and there is just three clapping,” she said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In biggest one-day jump, India records nearly 84,000 fresh Covid-19 cases
Sep 03, 2020 09:43 IST
Twitter confirms PM Modi’s website page hacked, says ‘investigating’
Sep 03, 2020 09:22 IST
India rejigs deployment in Ladakh amid standoff
Sep 03, 2020 05:17 IST
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 count more than fifth worst-affected country Peru
Sep 03, 2020 09:12 IST

latest news

US AG Barr calls mail-in voting ‘playing with fire’; experts differ
Sep 03, 2020 09:53 IST
Nirmala Sitharaman to meet heads of banks, NBFCs on loan recast
Sep 03, 2020 09:51 IST
Parents’ emotional support less likely to make teens cyberbullies: Study
Sep 03, 2020 09:49 IST
Aramco delays multibillion-dollar LNG, petrochemical plans
Sep 03, 2020 09:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.