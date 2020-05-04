Sections
Leander Paes stresses on learning something new during lockdown

"It is important to focus on learning new skills during the lockdown", Paes said on how to best utilise this time away from tennis action and keep yourself active and mentally fit, as quoted by AITA's official website.

Updated: May 04, 2020 23:26 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, New Delhi

Leander Paes in action. (Hindustan Times)

Tennis legend Leander Paes, who made a guest appearance on the Education Webinar for Coaches, jointly organised by the All India Tennis Association (AITA) and the Sports Authority of India (SAI), on Monday said it is key to focus on learning new skills during the lockdown period.

The country has been under lockdown for more than a month now to curb the menace of COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is important to focus on learning new skills during the lockdown”, Paes said on how to best utilise this time away from tennis action and keep yourself active and mentally fit, as quoted by AITA’s official website.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion also spoke on what keeps him going even at the age of 46.



“For me, the relationships that I have had through tennis are the things that I cherish the most.

“Those relationships over generations are what’s special.

Paes recalled old relationships and had very special words for R.K.Khanna and Anil Khanna. “When I started playing tennis, R.K Khanna was the President of the AITA. I would not be who I am today without Khanna because he actually helped me in the Juniors, as a 14 or 15 year-old.

“He helped me get into the ITF Junior team. At that point, my family could not afford all the international coaching. And then after that Anil Khanna who was the President, took over the mantle of support.”

Paes also thanked others including Bishwadeep, AITA CEO for having been there over the last two decades in Davis Cup ties that Paes had played, always being there to give support.

Paes signed off from the Webinar with a message to coaches saying, “Greatest joy you can have is to see your students do well at tennis. Use the sport as a vehicle to make them good human beings.”

The Webinar, now in its second week, will have a session of “Coaching Young Children and Young People” by Kawaljeet Singh and Miguel Crespo from the International Tennis Federation will join as the guest speaker.

