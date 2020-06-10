Sections
Home / Tennis / Roger Federer to be out of action after knee surgery, expects to return at start of 2021

Federer was beaten in the semi-final of the Australian Open by Novak Djokovic earlier this year. No other grand slam has taken place this year as all tennis matches and tournaments were halted in March due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 12:40 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 14, 2019 Switzerland's Roger Federer looks dejected after losing the final against Serbia's Novak Djokovic REUTERS/Toby Melville (REUTERS)

The most successful tennis player in Grand Slam history, Roger Federer, has announced that he will be out of action after undergoing another arthroscopic surgery on his right knee. In a tweet, Federer said that he expects to be back in action at the start of 2021 season. 

“I plan to take the necessary time to be 100 percent ready to play at my highest level,” the 38-year-old said in a statement on Twitter.

“I will be missing my fans and the tour dearly but, I will look forward to seeing everyone back on tour at the start of the 2021 season,” he added

Federer was beaten in the semi-final of the Australian Open by Novak Djokovic earlier this year. No other grand slam has taken place this year as all tennis matches and tournaments were halted in March due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.



Federer, with 20 grand slam titles, is the most successful men’s player in the history of professional tennis. His great rivals Rafael Nadal (19) and Djokovic (17) have been closing in on his mark.

(More details awaited)

