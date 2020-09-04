Sections
E-Paper
Home / Tennis / Martic reaches US Open last-16 despite ragged performance

Martic reaches US Open last-16 despite ragged performance

Martic, who struggled through an error-riddled match against Kateryna Bondarenko in the second round, was again often her own worst enemy, allowing her 20-year-old Russian opponent to stay in the contest.

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 23:41 IST

By Reuters, New York

Petra Martic, of Croatia, reacts during a match against Varvara Gracheva, of Russia, during the third round of the US Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in New York. (AP)

Croatian eighth seed Petra Martic survived another sloppy display to see off Grand Slam newcomer Varvara Gracheva 6-3 6-3 on Friday and reach the U.S. Open round of 16 for the second consecutive year.

Martic, who struggled through an error-riddled match against Kateryna Bondarenko in the second round, was again often her own worst enemy, allowing her 20-year-old Russian opponent to stay in the contest.

The match got off to a ragged start with three straight breaks before Martic managed to hold serve and grab a 3-1 lead.

While Gracheva continued to pile up the errors, Martic began to settle into the match, holding her serve and breaking the Russian a fourth time to take the opening set.



However, it was more of the same in the second with the pair trading breaks before Martic took control, moving into a 4-1 lead and holding on for an uneven win.

After victories over two players outside the top 100, Martic will have to clean up her play with Grand Slam champions Naomi Osaka, Petra Kvitova and Angelique Kerber lurking on her side of the draw.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik, Samuel Miranda to be produced in court today
Sep 05, 2020 00:01 IST
Would never go to court against Barca: Messi confirms staying at Barcelona
Sep 04, 2020 22:21 IST
How SC judgment has led to more measures against Prashant Bhushan
Sep 04, 2020 22:29 IST
Biden says he will meet Dalai Lama, sanction China over Tibet
Sep 04, 2020 22:22 IST

latest news

Greater Noida: Cop arrested for firing shots in air
Sep 04, 2020 23:57 IST
Pet shop owner arrested in Noida for selling protected bird, turtle species
Sep 04, 2020 23:56 IST
Noida student, who got critically injured for resisting car robbery, dies
Sep 04, 2020 23:56 IST
Marking two years of freedom
Sep 04, 2020 23:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.