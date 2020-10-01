Sections
Muguruza eases into French Open third round

The Spanish 11th seed made only 13 unforced errors to set up a meeting with American Danielle Collins in the bottom part of the draw where Sofia Kenin is the highest seed - fourth - remaining.

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 22:26 IST

By Reuters, PARIS

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - October 1, 2020 Spain's Garbine Muguruza celebrates winning her second round match against Czech Republic's Kristyna Pliskova REUTERS/Charles Platiau (REUTERS)

Former champion Garbine Muguruza breezed into the French Open third round with a routine 6-3 6-2 victory over Czech Kristyna Pliskova on Thursday. It was a welcome stroll on court Suzanne Lenglen for 2016 winner Muguruza, who had fought for three hours in her opening match and needed just over an hour to see off Pliskova.

After an early exchange of breaks, Muguruza took full advantage of Pliskova’s poor serve - only 42% of first serves in - to bag the opening set.

Pliskova’s service rate improved in the second set but Muguruza sprayed the court with winners, making sure there was no comeback for the world number 69.

