Home / Tennis / Nadal crushes qualifier Korda to reach last eight

Nadal crushes qualifier Korda to reach last eight

Rafael Nadal blew away Sebastian Korda 6-1 6-1 6-2 to reach the French Open quarter-finals.

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 18:56 IST

By Reuters, Paris

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - October 4, 2020. Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his fourth round match against Sebastian Korda of the U.S. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes (REUTERS)

Rafa Nadal blew away American qualifier Sebastian Korda 6-1 6-1 6-2 to romp into the French Open quarter-finals on Sunday and close in on a record-extending 13th title at Roland Garros.

With the sun out and the wind up on Court Philippe Chatrier it always looked like mission impossible for the 213th-ranked Korda and so it proved in a one-sided fourth round match.

Korda, 20, actually had two break points in Nadal’s opening service game that spanned nine minutes and also had game point in the next game in a competitive opening.

He did not win either, however, and once Nadal had sprinted into a 5-0 lead the American already looked forlorn.



Korda, son of 1992 runner-up Petr, was unable to cope with the strong breeze or Nadal’s heavy spin as the first two sets went by in little more than an hour.

Even the 34-year-old Nadal can lose focus occasionally though and he dropped serve at the start of the second set to trail 2-0 before rattling through the next six games.

Nadal has dropped only 23 games so far and is yet to face a seed. He will next face either U.S. Open runner-up Alexander Zverev or rising Italian Jannick Sinner in his 42nd Grand Slam the quarter-final, third on the all-time list.

