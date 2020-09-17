Sections
E-Paper
Home / Tennis / Nadal makes fast start in Rome in first match in 200 days

Nadal makes fast start in Rome in first match in 200 days

Nadal has not played a tournament since winning his 85th singles title in Acapulco, having skipped the Western & Southern Open and the U.S. Open in New York due to Covid-19 concerns.

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 09:53 IST

By Reuters, Rome

Rafael Nadal returns a shot. (Getty Images)

Nine-time champion Rafael Nadal showed little signs of rust when he played his first match in 200 days as he beat fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta 6-1 6-1 in the Italian Open in Rome on Wednesday.

Nadal, who received a bye into the second round, has not played a tournament since winning his 85th singles title in Acapulco, having skipped the Western & Southern Open and the U.S. Open in New York due to COVID-19 concerns.

The match was also Nadal’s first on clay in 465 days after his French Open triumph last year and the 34-year-old Spaniard sent an ominous message to the field as he dominated the U.S. Open semi-finalist from start at an empty Foro Italico.

“It’s good to be back on the Tour but obviously the feeling is not the best playing without crowds,” Nadal said. “At least there’s one positive thing, the sport is back.



Nadal broke in the fourth game to take a 3-1 lead and did not look back, winning the last 10 points in the opening set to put down a marker for Carreno Busta who struggled with the pace of the ball on clay after two hardcourt tournaments.

The second set was more of the same as a visibly jumpy Nadal could not wait to get going between games and the world number two wrapped up the match in 73 minutes with 20 winners while Carreno Busta made 28 unforced errors.

“I played a good match, maybe he was a little bit tired from New York (where) he played an amazing tournament,” Nadal added. “It’s a perfect start for me, I played solid, some good shots with the forehand and backhand.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Parliament monsoon session Day 4: What to expect today
Sep 17, 2020 09:09 IST
97,894 new Covid-19 cases take India’s tally past 5.1 million
Sep 17, 2020 09:46 IST
India tested 60 million samples for Covid-19 in 8 months
Sep 17, 2020 09:46 IST
LIVE: ‘A fight to save people’s lives,” says Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut on Covid-19
Sep 17, 2020 10:03 IST

latest news

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Sep 17, 2020
Sep 17, 2020 10:07 IST
Snake slithers into backseat of auto rickshaw in Delhi, rescued
Sep 17, 2020 10:02 IST
Barbados pledges same-sex marriage vote to be in sync with human rights
Sep 17, 2020 10:02 IST
Draxler scores late on PSG scrapes 1-0 home win against Metz
Sep 17, 2020 10:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.