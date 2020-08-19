Sections
Home / Tennis / Nagal through to quarters in Prague, may meet Wawrinka next

Nagal through to quarters in Prague, may meet Wawrinka next

Nagal is expected to meet three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka in the next round. The Swiss is up against Germany’s Oscar Otte in his second round contest.

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 20:29 IST

By Press Trust of India, Prague

Sumit Nagal of India. (Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports)

India’s top singles player Sumit Nagal advanced to the singles quarterfinals of the Prague Open with a come-from-behind win over lower-ranked Kiri Lehecka. Sixth seed and world number 127 had to battle hard to prevail 5-7 7-6(4) 6-3 in two hours and 21-minute second round contest of the Euro 137,560 clay court event.

Nagal is also competing in the doubles draw. The other Indians featuring in the doubles are Divij Sharan and N Sriram Balaji.

