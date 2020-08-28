Sections
Home / Tennis / Naomi Osaka defeats Elise Mertens to reach W&S final

Naomi Osaka defeats Elise Mertens to reach W&S final

Osaka struggled with her serve — her toss was repeatedly off the mark — but gritted out a 6-2, 7-6 (5) victory to reach her first Western & Southern title match.

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 23:55 IST

By Associated Press,

Naomi Osaka returns a shot from Elise Mertens. (AP Photo)

Naomi Osaka overcame a faulty serve and reached the finals of the Western & Southern Open on Friday following a one-day break in the tournament prompted by her call for racial justice.

Osaka, the only Top 10 player left in the women’s bracket, sparked the break by announcing she would drop out of the tournament rather than play a semifinal match against Elise Mertens. Osaka chose to keep playing after the unified one-day show of support.

How would she handle the emotions of the last few days? She was up to the moment. She struggled with her serve — her toss was repeatedly off the mark — but gritted out a 6-2, 7-6 (5) victory to reach her first Western & Southern title match.

Osaka’s tweet on Wednesday night that as a Black woman she’s exhausted and “sick to my stomach” over the many Black people killed by police drew quick support from other players and resulted in tennis joining other sports in calling off play temporarily. Osaka didn’t practice on the off day.



Osaka, a two-time Grand Slam champion, held serve to open her match against the 14th-seeded Mertens, and then broke for a 2-0 lead that set the tone. Osaka surged ahead 5-1. Even though her serve was inconsistent — she made only half of them — the fourth-seeded Osaka fought off 18 of 21 break points while gritting it out.

One alarming moment: Osaka grabbed her left hamstring after chasing a ball during the tiebreaker, but completed the match without pause. Osaka won the 2018 U.S. Open and will be coming off a successful week — in many ways — heading into this one.

The Western & Southern Open was moved from Mason Ohio to the US Open site in Flushing Meadows because of pandemic precautions, creating a two-tournament event without spectators. Osaka will face resurgent Victoria Azarenka, who beat Johanna Konta 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 to reach the Western & Southern final for the first time since 2013, when she beat Serena Williams.

The 31-year-old Azarenka considered retiring at the start of the year. She lost in the first round at Monterrey and to Venus Williams at Lexington last week. Azarenka, ranked No. 59, smiled throughout her semifinal and raised her index finger after finishing it off. She has lost only one set this week.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

House panel to hold Pompeo in contempt over Ukraine documents
Aug 29, 2020 00:46 IST
Lawrence Bishnoi can only be quizzed inside jail: HC
Aug 29, 2020 00:43 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Congress, BJP trade barbs over drugs angle
Aug 29, 2020 00:32 IST
To reach 40k tests target, Delhi govt clinics to stay open longer
Aug 29, 2020 00:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.