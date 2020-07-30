Sections
Home / Tennis / Naomi Osaka will play in U.S. Open, says management team

Naomi Osaka will play in U.S. Open, says management team

Several media reports had said she had not registered for the tournament and had decided to skip the event, which kicks off on Aug. 31 and will be played under strict bio-security protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 10:22 IST

By Reuters, TOKYO

Japan's Naomi Osaka looks dejected after the match against Cori Gauff of the U.S. (REUTERS)

Naomi Osaka will play in next month’s U.S. Open in New York, the 2018 champion’s management team has told Reuters.

Several media reports had said she had not registered for the tournament and had decided to skip the event, which kicks off on Aug. 31 and will be played under strict bio-security protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the 22-year-old’s management team told Reuters via email that the reports were wide of the mark and that she would be participating at Flushing Meadows.

Osaka would also be playing in the Western and Southern Open, which is held annually in Cincinnati but has been moved to New York this year and is set to start in mid-August.



Earlier on Thursday, world number one Ash Barty said she was skipping the New York tournaments due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Japan’s Osaka, who is based in the United States, last played competitive tennis in early February during Fed Cup qualifiers against Spain.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Gold demand in India seen plunging to lowest on record
Jul 30, 2020 10:24 IST
Naomi Osaka will play in U.S. Open, says management team
Jul 30, 2020 10:22 IST
Rangoli shares new pic with Kangana Ranaut, family member
Jul 30, 2020 10:20 IST
Sushant’s family lawyer says someone in Mumbai Police is helping Rhea
Jul 30, 2020 10:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.