No shaking, no showering, no sharing: Welcome to post-virus tennis

On Friday, the International Tennis Federation (ITF), issued a set of guidelines for local and national-level competitions.

Updated: May 02, 2020 11:08 IST

By AFP,

A tennis racket and new tennis ball on a freshly painted tennis court

No shaking, no showering, no sharing, no signing. Welcome to what the world of tennis could look like once government restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic have been lifted.

“They emphasise that decisions made by governments take precedence and that tennis (either competitive or recreational) should not be played until governments have sufficiently relaxed any restrictions that are currently in place,” said an ITF statement.

The guidelines include arriving at a venue already dressed and leaving immediately after the conclusion of a match.



