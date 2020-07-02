Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Tennis / Novak Djokovic and his wife test negative for coronavirus

Novak Djokovic and his wife test negative for coronavirus

The top-ranked player tested positive for the virus after playing in an exhibition series he organized in Serbia and Croatia amid the pandemic. No social distancing was observed at the matches in Belgrade and Zadar, Croatia.

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 17:11 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

Serbia's Novak Djokovic holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Austria's Dominic Thiem. (AP)

World number one Novak Djokovic and his wife have tested negative for the novel coronavirus, 10 days after they announced that they were Covid-19 positive. 17-time Grand Slam winner had organised a charity tennis event Adria Tour with several top players turning out. The ill-fated exhibition has attracted a lot of controversy as Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki announced they have contracted the disease. Eventually Novak also announced that he has also tested positive for coronavirus.

An exhibition series was organized in Serbia and Croatia amid the pandemic where no social distancing was observed at the matches in Belgrade and Zadar.

It was revealed through a statement that both Djokovic and his wife had no symptoms and were in self-isolation in the Serbian capital since testing positive. Now it has been revealed that they have tested negative for the highly infectious virus.

“Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena are negative for COVID-19. That was shown by the results of the PCR tests that both had in Belgrade,” his media team said in a statement.



The news comes amid a new spike of coronavirus cases in Serbia and the reintroduction of some restrictive measures, such as compulsory wearing of masks and social distancing.

Djokovic was the fourth player to come down with the virus after participating in the matches in Belgrade and Zadar. The others were three-time Grand Slam semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki.

Djokovic’s coach, Goran Ivanisevic, has also said he has the virus.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Taapsee Pannu has solved mystery behind her Rs 36000 power bill
Jul 02, 2020 17:28 IST
Telugu TV actor Navya Swamy tests positive for Covid-19
Jul 02, 2020 17:22 IST
Private Doctors can now prescribe Covid 19 tests as Centre widens net
Jul 02, 2020 17:20 IST
Body of Jalandhar student who drowned in Canada still not home due to pandemic
Jul 02, 2020 17:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.