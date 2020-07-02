Novak Djokovic and his wife test negative for coronavirus

World number one Novak Djokovic and his wife have tested negative for the novel coronavirus, 10 days after they announced that they were Covid-19 positive. 17-time Grand Slam winner had organised a charity tennis event Adria Tour with several top players turning out. The ill-fated exhibition has attracted a lot of controversy as Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki announced they have contracted the disease. Eventually Novak also announced that he has also tested positive for coronavirus.

An exhibition series was organized in Serbia and Croatia amid the pandemic where no social distancing was observed at the matches in Belgrade and Zadar.

It was revealed through a statement that both Djokovic and his wife had no symptoms and were in self-isolation in the Serbian capital since testing positive. Now it has been revealed that they have tested negative for the highly infectious virus.

“Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena are negative for COVID-19. That was shown by the results of the PCR tests that both had in Belgrade,” his media team said in a statement.

The news comes amid a new spike of coronavirus cases in Serbia and the reintroduction of some restrictive measures, such as compulsory wearing of masks and social distancing.

Djokovic was the fourth player to come down with the virus after participating in the matches in Belgrade and Zadar. The others were three-time Grand Slam semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki.

Djokovic’s coach, Goran Ivanisevic, has also said he has the virus.