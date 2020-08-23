Sections
Home / Tennis / Novak Djokovic out of doubles, citing neck, at Western & Southern

Novak Djokovic out of doubles, citing neck, at Western & Southern

Djokovic remained in the singles draw, where he is seeded No. 1 and is scheduled to play his second-round match Monday. He received a first-round bye.

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 23:24 IST

By Associated Press,

Novak Djokovic reacts. (Getty Images)

Novak Djokovic pulled out of the doubles event at the Western & Southern Open on Sunday, citing neck pain.

Djokovic remained in the singles draw, where he is seeded No. 1 and is scheduled to play his second-round match Monday. He received a first-round bye.

The Western & Southern Open is the first ATP tournament since the tour went on hiatus in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. It normally is played in Ohio but is being held this year on the same hard courts that will host the US Open starting August 31 as part of an unusual doubleheader.

Djokovic was supposed to play doubles with Filip Krajinovic at the Western & Southern Open, presumably simply to get some extra court time ahead of the US Open. They will be replaced by Nikola Cacic and Dusan Lajovic, who will face Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul on Sunday.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Birders concerned after Dhanauri camera snatching incident
Aug 23, 2020 23:23 IST
Greater Noida: Wildlife photographer’s camera snatched at gunpoint in Dhanauri Wetlands
Aug 23, 2020 23:22 IST
Twitter slaps public interest notice on Donald Trump’s tweet
Aug 23, 2020 23:20 IST
Mike Pompeo heads to Mideast as part of Donald Trump’s Arab-Israeli push
Aug 23, 2020 23:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.