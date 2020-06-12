Sections
Home / Tennis / Novak Djokovic relishing fan influx at charity tournament

Novak Djokovic relishing fan influx at charity tournament

The first leg of Djokovic’s Adria Tour is being held at his tennis complex by the Danube River, with Germany’s Alexander Zverev, Austrian Dominic Thiem and Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov arriving for the event.

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 21:26 IST

By Reuters, BELGRADE

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning the Final match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas. (REUTERS)

World number one Novak Djokovic is looking forward to returning to action in front of fans at the Serb’s charity tennis tournament in Belgrade this weekend.

The first leg of Djokovic’s Adria Tour is being held at his tennis complex by the Danube River, with Germany’s Alexander Zverev, Austrian Dominic Thiem and Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov arriving for the event.

Fans will be able to attend despite the COVID-19 pandemic after the government lifted its ban on outdoor public gatherings.

“We have different circumstances and measures (to other countries) so it’s very difficult to think of international standards (regarding the pandemic),” Djokovic told a news conference.



“We’ve had better numbers compared to some other countries. Of course, lives have been lost and that’s horrible to see, in the region and worldwide. But life goes on and we as athletes are looking forward to competing.

“You can also criticise us and say this is maybe dangerous but it’s not up to me to make the calls what is right or wrong health-wise. We are doing what the Serbian government is telling us and hopefully we soon will get back on tour collectively.”

Serbia, with 12,175 registered COVID-19 cases and 252 deaths, has lifted the ban on outdoor public gatherings. Some 25,000 fans turned up at Belgrade’s soccer derby on Wednesday.

Djokovic said last week that proposed safety protocols at the U.S. Open, scheduled to begin on Aug. 31, were so extreme it would be impossible to participate and world number seven Zverev backed up his concerns.

“Everyone wants to compete at a Grand Slam if possible, but with the circumstances now it will be very difficult,” the 23-year-old said from Hamburg.

“You’d have to stay at JFK Airport in quarantine for two weeks and that means coming two weeks in advance as you wouldn’t be able to play straight away. You’re also not allowed to go anywhere except the stadium and the hotel.

“No spectators, no on-site locker rooms, showers, or food. We’re only allowed to take one person with us. My opinion is that not a lot of players would feel comfortable in that environment.”

Several thousand fans are expected to throng the makeshift stands at Djokovic’s complex over the weekend and Thiem said he was delighted to be part of the event.

“It’s amazing that we will play in front of a crowd again and get that atmosphere back so I really can’t wait for tomorrow,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Govt issues pictorial guidelines for ‘Covid-appropriate behaviour’ in Unlock-1 phase
Jun 12, 2020 22:51 IST
French researcher wins access to ex-president’s 1994 Rwanda genocide files
Jun 12, 2020 22:51 IST
Gulmarg land scam: Court gives investigators four months to file chargeshee
Jun 12, 2020 22:55 IST
NRAI asks its shooters to stay away from unauthorised online league
Jun 12, 2020 22:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.