Novak Djokovic says will play at US Open

World number one Novak Djokovic will compete at the Aug 31-Sept 13 US Open and the Western & Southern Open curtain-raiser, the winner of 17 Grand Slam titles said in a statement on Thursday. His decision will come as good news for the US Open organisers after several high-profile players, including former winners Rafael Nadal and Stan Wawrinka, pulled out over issues related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

But it is also a U-turn from Djokovic after his June statements that competing at the 2020 U.S. Open would be “impossible” due to “extreme” COVID-19 protocols for the tournament at Flushing Meadows.

“I am happy to confirm that I will participate at the Western & Southern Open and U.S. Open this year,” the 33-year old Serb said.

“It was not an easy decision to make with all the obstacles and challenges on so many sides, but the prospect of competing again makes me really excited.

“I am aware that this time around it will be very different with all the protocols and safety measures that are put in place to protect players and the people of New York.”