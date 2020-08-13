Sections
Home / Tennis / Novak Djokovic says will play at US Open

Novak Djokovic says will play at US Open

His decision will come as good news for the US Open organisers after several high-profile players, including former winners Rafael Nadal and Stan Wawrinka, pulled out over issues related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 18:00 IST

By Reuters, BELGRADE

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - ATP 1000 - Madrid Open - The Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain - May 12, 2019 Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning the final against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas REUTERS/Javier Barbancho/File Photo (REUTERS)

World number one Novak Djokovic will compete at the Aug 31-Sept 13 US Open and the Western & Southern Open curtain-raiser, the winner of 17 Grand Slam titles said in a statement on Thursday. His decision will come as good news for the US Open organisers after several high-profile players, including former winners Rafael Nadal and Stan Wawrinka, pulled out over issues related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

But it is also a U-turn from Djokovic after his June statements that competing at the 2020 U.S. Open would be “impossible” due to “extreme” COVID-19 protocols for the tournament at Flushing Meadows.

“I am happy to confirm that I will participate at the Western & Southern Open and U.S. Open this year,” the 33-year old Serb said.

“It was not an easy decision to make with all the obstacles and challenges on so many sides, but the prospect of competing again makes me really excited.



“I am aware that this time around it will be very different with all the protocols and safety measures that are put in place to protect players and the people of New York.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Woman, boyfriend arrested under Pocso Act in Shirur
Aug 13, 2020 19:22 IST
Coronavirus pandemic makes birth more lonely for women in Peru
Aug 13, 2020 19:21 IST
Large parts of country likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during next 2-3 days: IMD
Aug 13, 2020 19:20 IST
21.07 lakh people travelled domestically by air this July, 82.3% lower than July 2019
Aug 13, 2020 19:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.