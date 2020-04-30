Novak Djokovic was ‘mentally empty’ in beginning of COVID-19 shutdown

Monaco, April 30 (IANS) Tennis World No.1 Novak Djokovic said that he was “mentally empty” and “confused” at the beginning of the ongoing freeze of the tennis calendar due to the coronavirus pandemic. The sport has been on a full stop for over a month due to the pandemic outbreak.

“At the beginning I was mentally a bit empty and confused, because (the timing) wasn’t clear. I talked with my team, I tried to train every day, even though I didn’t follow the preparation strictly,” Djokovic told Sky Sports Italia.

Djokovic said that it is important for tennis players to get some clarity on when the season can resume.

“Officially it (the restart) is the 13th of July but the WTA in Canada (Rogers Cup) has already been cancelled, although not the men’s event,” Djokovic said.

“We need to see how the situation in the United States goes, because we are expected to go there in August.

“There’s the possibility that they cancel all the events in America and that we go back to the tennis court in Autumn, maybe we can go to Rome in two-three months... let’s hope we can get back to playing.”

Djkovic has enjoyed a revival in form after a slump in late 2017 and most of 2018. He was set to defend his Wimbledon title this year before the grass court Grand Slam was cancelled for the first time since the Second World War.