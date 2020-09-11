Sections
E-Paper
Home / Tennis / Osaka outlasts Brady to reach US Open final

Osaka outlasts Brady to reach US Open final

Two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka reached the US Open final for the second time in her career with a thrilling 7-6 (1) 3-6 6-3 victory over American hope Jennifer Brady.

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 08:01 IST

By Reuters, New York

Naomi Osaka reacts after winning the match point. (Getty Images)

Two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka reached the US Open final for the second time in her career with a thrilling 7-6 (1) 3-6 6-3 victory over American hope Jennifer Brady on Thursday. Brady arrived at her first Grand Slam semi-final without having dropped a set in New York and did not show any nerves but Osaka’s firepower allowed her to get by the 28th seed.

Fourth seed Osaka, who won the first of two consecutive Grand Slam titles two years ago in New York, fired 35 winners and had 17 unforced errors as steady rain pounded on the roof of an otherwise quiet Arthur Ashe Stadium. Osaka will play either third seed Serena Williams or former world number one Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in the final.

“I really love the atmosphere even though there’s sadly no people here,” said Osaka. “This court really suits me well.”

Osaka set the tone early when she served out to love to open the match but she soon learned she had a battle on her hands as a composed Brady came out swinging in a contest that featured just six break-point opportunities.



Japanese world number nine Osaka turned aside a break point while serving at 3-3 in the first stanza, held at love to get ahead 5-4 and then ran away in the tiebreak to close out a set in which she made just four unforced errors.

Brady, however, was not rattled and dropped only four points through her first four service games of the second set before securing the first break of the match for a 5-3 lead that she would consolidate to force a decider. From there it was all Osaka, who built on an early break to lead 4-1 before going on to seal the match as Brady, whose previous best Grand Slam performances came in 2017 when she reached the fourth round in Melbourne and New York.

Osaka’s victory sends her back to the Flushing Meadows final, where in 2018 she beat Williams in a match that saw the American become involved in a series of confrontations with the chair umpire.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India nears a grim landmark in Covid-19 cases
Sep 11, 2020 06:26 IST
Govt considering series of measures to boost economy
Sep 11, 2020 03:13 IST
India, China reach 5-point consensus on easing border tensions at Jaishankar-Wang meet
Sep 11, 2020 05:16 IST
6.4 million Covid-19 cases were estimated in India by early May: Report
Sep 11, 2020 08:26 IST

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 AM: Petition in SC over data protection in UPI platforms and all the latest news
Sep 11, 2020 08:49 IST
Morgan is the most dangerous left-handed batsman Australia have faced
Sep 11, 2020 08:51 IST
Shahid Kapoor drops stunning black and white pic post makeover
Sep 11, 2020 08:47 IST
62-year-old ball python lays 7 eggs without male help, says zoo
Sep 11, 2020 08:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.