Home / Tennis / Osaka tops Kontaveit, back in US Open quarters

Osaka tops Kontaveit, back in US Open quarters

The fourth-seeded Osaka never faced a break point and beat the 14th-seeded Kontaveit 6-3, 6-4 in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 14:06 IST

By Associated Press, New York

Naomi Osaka of Japan serves the ball against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia on day seven of the 2020 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Naomi Osaka returned to the U.S. Open quarterfinals by taking advantage of some early jitters for Anett Kontaveit and showing no ill effects from a recent left hamstring problem. The fourth-seeded Osaka never faced a break point and beat the 14th-seeded Kontaveit 6-3, 6-4 in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Osaka owns two Grand Slam titles, including Flushing Meadows in 2018. She lost in the fourth round a year ago.

Kontaveit won the match’s first point, but followed that with a pair of double-faults, followed by a pair of backhand errors to get broken.

And Osaka was on her way, winning 35 of 45 service points.



The 22-year-old from Japan improved to 5-0 head-to-head against Kontaveit and now faces unseeded Shelby Rogers of the United States in the quarterfinals.

Rogers has won all three matches she’s played against Osaka.

