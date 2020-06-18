Petra Kvitova hopes for ‘easy’ US Open decision

Sections
A number of top players, including world number ones Novak Djokovic and Ash Barty as well as reigning men’s champion Rafa Nadal are among those who have expressed concerns about going to Flushing Meadows.

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic. (AP)

Petra Kvitova is yet to make a call on participating in the U.S. Open and hopes the health situation in New York will improve to make her decision easier, the two-times Wimbledon champion told Reuters. A number of top players, including world number ones Novak Djokovic and Ash Barty as well as reigning men’s champion Rafa Nadal are among those who have expressed concerns about going to Flushing Meadows.

“I would like to congratulate the U.S. Open on their hard work and vision in getting to this point and for putting player safety at the centre of their plans,” Kvitova said via e-mail.

“Hopefully the COVID-19 numbers and conditions around travel restrictions continue to improve in order to make the decision to play an easy one.”

World number two Simona Halep does not currently plan to play the Aug. 31-Sept. 13 event but 23-times Grand Slam champion Serena Williams has confirmed she will participate.



New York will also host the Western & Southern Open from Aug. 22-28 after it was moved from Ohio as part of efforts to contain the virus, and organisers said they would be flexible with the player confirmation dates.

“For the U.S. Open we know ... athletes will most likely decide two to three weeks before,” tournament director Stacey Allaster told reporters in a video conference on Wednesday.

“We are ready. The plan is ready. If the athletes are ready, we’ll be ready for them to come to New York, to train and compete in both events ... everything definitely is flexible.”

The men’s ATP Tour and women’s WTA have also issued revised calendars for the resumption of professional tennis from August.

Australian Nick Kyrgios, who has voiced his concerns about resuming the sport too soon, hit out at ATP chief Andrea Gaudenzi on Twitter.

“Cheers mate, you’ve really looked after the players during this time. Seriously, how about you have a collaborative effort with us, potato,” he said.

