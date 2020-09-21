Sections
E-Paper
Home / Tennis / Prajnesh advances, Nagal exits from French Open Qualifiers

Prajnesh advances, Nagal exits from French Open Qualifiers

Nagal had his chances in the second set as he was leading 3-0 but Brown did not let him continue with the momentum.

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 18:04 IST

By Press Trust of India, Paris

File image of Prajnesh. (PTI)

Indian tennis player Prajnesh Gunneswaran overcame a sluggish start to advance to the second round of the French Open men’s singles qualifying event but country’s top player Sumit Nagal bowed out after a close defeat, here on Monday. Seeded 16th, Nagal -- who became the first Indian in seven years to win a singles match at a Grand Slam with his opening round victory at the US Open --- lost 6-7 (4) 5-7 to Germany’s seasoned player Dustin Brown in one hour and 47 minutes.

Nagal had his chances in the second set as he was leading 3-0 but Brown did not let him continue with the momentum. Prajnesh, India’s second-highest ranked singles player, got the better of Turkey’s Cem Ilkel 6-3 6-1 after losing his service early in his opening qualifier of the clay court Grand Slam.

Another Indian featuring in the qualifying draw is Ramkumar Ramanathan, who is up against local wildcard Tristan Lamasine.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

NCB probe in Sushant Singh case leads to Amritsar, Pak and mafia cartels
Sep 21, 2020 18:42 IST
SAD team meets president, requests him to not sign ‘anti-farmer’ bills
Sep 21, 2020 18:21 IST
Lok Sabha passes FCRA amendment which seeks to tweak foreign funding rules
Sep 21, 2020 18:39 IST
In a first, 2 women officers to operate helicopters from Indian Navy warships
Sep 21, 2020 15:24 IST

latest news

Uneasy over low rank in ‘ease of doing business’, Punjab writes to Centre
Sep 21, 2020 18:50 IST
‘Shameful day in Parliament history’: Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Opposition leaders for creating ruckus over farm bills
Sep 21, 2020 18:50 IST
Congress plans nationwide protest over passage of farm bills from Sept 24
Sep 21, 2020 18:52 IST
Yoga for weight loss: Nail the boat pose if you want a flat belly
Sep 21, 2020 18:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.