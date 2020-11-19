Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Tennis / Prajnesh advances to quarterfinals of Orlando Challenger

Prajnesh advances to quarterfinals of Orlando Challenger

Prajnesh was trailing 5-7 2-5 at one stage and the Taipei player was serving for the match but the Indian kept his nerves and forced a decider in the USD 52,080 hard court tournament by winning the next seven games.

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 17:31 IST

By Press Trust of India, Orlando

Prajnesh Gunneswaran of India (HT photo)

Prajnesh Gunneswaran reeled off seven games in a row before his opponent Tung-Lin Wu retired in the decider as the Indian tennis player entered the quarterfinals of the Orlando Challenger event, here.

The fourth seed Prajnesh was leading 5-7 7-5 2-0 when Wu opted out of the second round contest that had already spanned two hours 30 minutes.

Prajnesh was trailing 5-7 2-5 at one stage and the Taipei player was serving for the match but the Indian kept his nerves and forced a decider in the USD 52,080 hard court tournament by winning the next seven games.

Prajnesh, ranked 137, had reached the final of the Cary Challenger last week and has carried his good form into this event.



It was third meeting between the two players. Prajnesh had beaten Wu at the Jinan Challenger event last year but gave him a walkover in Liuzhou.

He will now face Kazkhastan’s Dmitry Popko, ranked 172.

Ramkumar Ramanathan had made a first round exit after losing 3-6 4-6 to local lucky loser Nick Chappell. It was his second consecutive first-round defeat after ending runner-up at the Eckental Challenger.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

HTLS 2020: ‘Thrilled, delighted,’ says Brown University’s Dr Ashish K Jha on Moderna, Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough
Nov 19, 2020 18:24 IST
Kerala police begin probe into leaked voicemail of gold smuggling accused
Nov 19, 2020 16:33 IST
26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed awarded 10-year prison term
Nov 19, 2020 17:18 IST
30-min-long closed-door meet with CM led to Bihar minister’s resignation
Nov 19, 2020 18:19 IST

latest news

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee donate plasma for Covid-19 patients
Nov 19, 2020 18:19 IST
Coronavirus lockdown 2.0 shows Europe’s businesses are learning to adapt
Nov 19, 2020 18:18 IST
HTLS 2020: ‘Thrilled, delighted,’ says Brown University’s Dr Ashish K Jha on Moderna, Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough
Nov 19, 2020 18:24 IST
HT Leadership Summit 2020 Day 1: Full Coverage
Nov 19, 2020 18:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.