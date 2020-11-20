Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Tennis / Prajnesh reaches Orlando Challenger semis, regains India number one spot

Prajnesh reaches Orlando Challenger semis, regains India number one spot

The fourth seeded Indian won 6-0 6-3 against the sixth seeded Kazkakh in the quarterfinals of the USD 52,080 hard court tournament.

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 22:56 IST

By Press Trust of India, Orlando

Prajnesh Gunneswaran (Twitter)

Prajnesh Gunneswaran regained the India number one spot with a dominant straight sets win over Kazakhstan’s Dmitry Popko, carrying him into the Orlando Open semifinals here on Friday.

The fourth seeded Indian won 6-0 6-3 against the sixth seeded Kazkakh in the quarterfinals of the USD 52,080 hard court tournament.

The win will take Prajnesh, who is ranked 137th this week, to at least to 133 in the ATP singles chart even if he does not make the final.

It will push Sumit Nagal to number two as he is placed 136 this week and has not played in the last two weeks. Prajnesh had reached the final of the Cary Challenger last week and has carried his good form into this event.

Popko was off colour today as his erratic serve and ground strokes made the job of Prajnesh very easy.

Ramkumar Ramanathan had made a first round exit after losing 3-6 4-6 to local lucky loser Nick Chappell. It was his second consecutive first-round defeat after ending runner-up at the Eckental Challenger.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

No VIP category should be created for Covid-19 vaccine, says Delhi CM
Nov 20, 2020 22:48 IST
No change in foreign secy’s Nepal visit, say officials amid buzz over PM Oli’s future
Nov 20, 2020 21:27 IST
PM Modi holds review meet to decide India’s vaccination strategy
Nov 20, 2020 22:10 IST
Pfizer, BioNTech plan emergency move to use Covid-19 vaccine in December
Nov 20, 2020 18:21 IST

latest news

Autopsy confirms rape, victim’s son arrested: Police
Nov 20, 2020 23:25 IST
Daily RT-PCR tests reach 5000-mark; new cases above 790
Nov 20, 2020 23:24 IST
Talks of senate abolition just baseless rumours, says Panjab University V-C
Nov 20, 2020 23:24 IST
Gurugram air quality remains poor due to farm fires; may improve over the weekend
Nov 20, 2020 23:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.