Sections
E-Paper
Home / Tennis / Rafael Nadal’s Roland Garros record the best in sport: Andy Murray

Rafael Nadal’s Roland Garros record the best in sport: Andy Murray

Rafael Nadal’s record of 13 French Open singles titles is one of sport’s all-time greatest achievements and one that is unlikely to ever be broken, Andy Murray said.

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 12:17 IST

By Reuters, Paris

Rafael Nadal with the Rolland Garros 2020 title (Getty Images)

Rafael Nadal’s record of 13 French Open singles titles is one of sport’s all-time greatest achievements and one that is unlikely to ever be broken, Andy Murray has said. Spaniard Nadal beat Novak Djokovic 6-0 6-2 7-5 in the Roland Garros final on Sunday to draw level with Roger Federer on 20 Grand Slam titles.

“It’s an amazing achievement,” Murray told reporters in Cologne ahead of an ATP 250 event. “I don’t think what (Nadal) has done at Roland Garros will ever be beaten. He’s one short of winning the same amount at just one tournament as Pete Sampras did in Grand Slams.

“I think it’s one of the best records in sport, maybe the best. I don’t think it will ever be repeated and I actually don’t think anyone will get close to it.”

Of the ‘Big Three’, Murray thought it would be Nadal or Djokovic (17 majors) who would finish their careers with the most Grand Slam titles. “Providing they all stay fit and if they retire all at the same age, then I would think it would be between Rafa and Novak,” Murray said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pushback to Xi Jinping to reflect in US approach to ‘One China’ policy
Oct 13, 2020 12:35 IST
Man climbed 2 floors to throw acid on 3 Dalit sisters in UP’s Gonda: Cops
Oct 13, 2020 12:29 IST
Covid-19 vaccine expected in early 2021, distribution plan in works: Harsh Vardhan
Oct 13, 2020 12:38 IST
Europe recording more daily Covid-19 cases than India, shows data
Oct 13, 2020 11:45 IST

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: SP and RLD may forge long term alliance in Uttar Pradesh and all the latest news
Oct 13, 2020 13:00 IST
Mukesh Khanna on being single: ‘I did not take any pledge like Bhishma‘
Oct 13, 2020 12:50 IST
Chhattisgarh CM asks Chief Justice of HC to notify fast track courts for sexual crimes
Oct 13, 2020 12:48 IST
Take your front row seats to SS21 shows
Oct 13, 2020 12:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.