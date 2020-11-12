Sections
Home / Tennis / Ramkumar bows out of Cary Challenger event in US

Ramkumar bows out of Cary Challenger event in US

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 16:22 IST

By Press Trust of India, Cary USA

Ramkumar Ramanathan of India is seen in action against Botic van de Zandschulp of Netherlands in their third round match during day four of The Murray Trophy at Scotstoun Leisure Centre. (Getty Images for LTA)

Indian Davis Cupper Ramkumar Ramanathan bowed out of the Atlantic Tire Championships, an ATP Challenger event, after losing his first round match to an experienced Teymuraz Gabashvili, here.

Ramkumar, who made the final of the Eckental Challenger last week, lost 6-3 4-6 1-6 to his 35-year-old Russian rival.Gabashvili has always posed a tough challenge for the Indian players. His solid ground strokes and mental ability to come out of pressure situations set him apart.

Ramkumar lost his doubles first round too with partner Andre Goransson. The second seed Ind-Swede pair lost 1-6 4-6 to American Hunter Reese and Dutch Sem Verbeek.

India’s challenge is still alive with Prajnesh Gunneswaran reaching the pre-quarterfinals of the USD 52080 hard court tournament.The left-hander had beaten Canadian Peter Polansky and is now up against American Jack Sock.

