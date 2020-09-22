Ramkumar bows out of French Open qualifiers, Ankita to clash with Jovic

Sections
Updated: Sep 22, 2020 11:51 IST

By Press Trust of India, Paris

File image of Ramkumar Ramnathan. (PTI)

Ramkumar Ramanathan’s bid to qualify for his maiden Grand Slam singles main draw fell flat after his straight set defeat against French wild card Tristan Lamasine in the French Open, here.

The Indian Davis Cupper, ranked 198, lost 5-7 2-6 to lower-ranked Lamasine in one hour and 27 minutes on Monday. The French is placed 268 on the ranking chart.

The 25-year-old Ramkumar was profligate as he squandered as many as seven of the eight breakpoints he earned. He lost his serve four times in the first round contest.

Country’s top singles player Sumit Nagal has already exited and now Prajnesh Gunneswaran is the lone Indian left in the men’s singles qualifying event.Ramkumar has been trying to crack the Grand Slam main draws since 2015 but has not succeeded yet. Making the third round at the Australian Open qualifiers in 2018 has been his best effort so far.

In the women’s singles qualifiers, Ankita Raina, ranked 176, will open her campaign against Serbian player Jovana Jovic, ranked 234.

