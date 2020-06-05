Sections
Home / Tennis / Record eighth Olympics, 100th Grand Slam appearance on Leander Paes’ mind

Record eighth Olympics, 100th Grand Slam appearance on Leander Paes’ mind

Paes has so far played 97 Grand Slam matches and the uncertainty surrounding the resumption of the tennis season following the Covid-19 pandemic may not allow the veteran to get to the magical three-figure mark.

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 17:46 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

India tennis star Leander Paes is slightly concerned he may not be able to make 100 Grand Slam appearances before retiring. Paes, who last December had announced he’d walk away from professional tennis after the competition of the 2020 season, has so far played 97 Grand Slam matches and the uncertainty surrounding the resumption of the tennis season following the Covid-19 pandemic may not allow the veteran to get to the magical three-figure mark.

Although if Paes doesn’t get there, it’s not like he is going to lose his sleep over it.

“I have played 97 Grand Slams so far and if I play three more, it will be 100 so that moves me. Also getting to the eighth Olympics to make sure India is forever on the top as the most number of Olympics played by a tennis player. That is the benchmark I would like to push. But even if I don’t get there, still I’m happy with what I’ve done and the career I have,” said the winner of 18 majors,” Paes told table tennis player Mudit Dani on his chat show Sportlight.

Paes, 46, is a winner of 18 Grand Slam titles, of which eight are doubles and ten are mixed doubles titles. After opting to turn pro in 1991, Paes, in only his second Olympics appearance, landed a bronze medal in singles competition at the 1996 Atlanta Games. Between 1992 and 2016, he has competed at every Olympics, making him the only Indian to feature in seven Olympics Games. And provided he books his ticket to Tokyo next year, Paes will have a record unlikely to be duplicated for a long time.



“Olympics is still far away. As of now, I find it difficult to believe that sports will start by July or August. Would it start October or November, who knows? But my team and I are very well prepared that when the lockdown opens up, we will revaluate then and look at ‘One Last Roar’ as season whether we should look at 2021 or not,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Three of family among four fresh Covid-19 cases in Mohali
Jun 05, 2020 18:57 IST
Woman gang-raped, singed with cigarette in front of 5-year-old son in Kerala
Jun 05, 2020 18:56 IST
‘More arrests soon’: Kerala minister after 1 held in elephant’s death case
Jun 05, 2020 18:51 IST
COVID-19: Jamia Millia Islamia to open its offices with 50 per cent staff
Jun 05, 2020 18:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.