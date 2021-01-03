Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Tennis / Results not age key factor for Federer now, says Woodbridge

Results not age key factor for Federer now, says Woodbridge

Last week Federer confirmed that fitness issues after two knee operations in 2020 mean that fans will not see him in action at the Australian Open in February for the first time in more than two decades.

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 17:25 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

FILE PHOTO: Switzerland's Roger Federer (REUTERS)

Roger Federer’s results in 2021 are more likely than any age milestone to determine when his glittering career comes to an end, said Australian Todd Woodbridge, who thinks the Swiss master may yet have another Wimbledon triumph in him.

Last week the holder of 20 Grand Slam singles titles confirmed that fitness issues after two knee operations in 2020 mean that fans will not see him in action at the Australian Open in February for the first time in more than two decades.

“A player of his stature, at some point when you’re not winning, you start to wonder about why you’re only making the quarter-finals, when you’re used to being in the final,” Woodbridge told Channel Nine this week.

“It doesn’t give the same adrenaline rush as it always has, and that’s when you start to think to yourself that you’ve got other things to do with your life.”



A semi-final defeat in Melbourne in 2020 was Federer’s last competitive match, and playing five-setters in the Australian summer heat after a lengthy injury and 14 days quarantine would have been a tricky proposition for the 39-year-old.

Federer has not missed a trip to Melbourne Park since a loss in qualifying in 1999.

Yves Allegero, Federer’s fellow Swiss and former doubles partner, feels skipping the Australian Open was a logical decision.

“All his career, Roger Federer only lined up if he was 100% physically,” Allegro told the 20min website. “So he made the right decision, especially since he has plenty of time left to prepare for his main goals of Wimbledon and the Olympics.”

Participating at a fifth Olympics featured prominently in Federer’s agenda, and the postponement of the Tokyo Games by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic worked perfectly for the Swiss, who would otherwise have missed it due to injury.

The last of his major titles might have come on the Melbourne hardcourts in 2018, but Federer may see Wimbledon’s grasscourts, where he has won eight titles and made the final in 2019, as the most realistic surface to add to his tally.

“For Roger to continue on, he’ll have to be able to manage his body when he does come back,” said Woodbridge, who won 22 Grand Slam doubles titles.

“His goals, I assume, would be to play at the Olympics and at Wimbledon. Wimbledon is the major that I see him being able to win at this stage of his career.”

Federer is plotting a return in late February and the current men’s calendar would suggest that the ATP 500 event in Rotterdam from March 1 could be the first stop in 2021 for the world number five.

The Swiss proved that he can quickly get back into his groove when he won the 2017 Australian Open despite missing the second half of 2016 season because of knee surgery.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

17 dead as roof of shelter at cremation ground in UP’s Muradnagar collapses
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin can be used as backup, says AIIMS Director
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Sonia Gandhi hits out at Centre over farmers’ protest
by HT Correspondent
‘First soldiers, now vaccine’: Union minister’s reply to opposition
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Germany poised to extend coronavirus lockdown
by Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
What may happen on Jan 6 as Trump’s allies prepare to overturn US election
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
Congress leaders raise concern over DCGI approval to indigenous Covid-19 vaccine
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Akhada Parishad divided over inclusion of ‘Kinnar Akhada’
by Sandeep Rawat
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.