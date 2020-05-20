Sections
Home / Tennis / Roger Federer backing drew attention to ATP-WTA merger idea, says Konta

Roger Federer backing drew attention to ATP-WTA merger idea, says Konta

Earlier in April, Federer had proposed that tennis’ men’s and women’s governing bodies should be combined to tackle the effects brought onto the circuit by coronavirus pandemic.

Updated: May 20, 2020 18:06 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, London

File image of Roger Federer. (AP)

World number 14 Johanna Konta feels ATP-WTA merger was proposed a long time ago but getting backing from 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer has drawn everybody’s attention towards it.

Earlier in April, Federer had proposed that tennis’ men’s and women’s governing bodies should be combined to tackle the effects brought onto the circuit by coronavirus pandemic.

“Billie Jean King beat him (Federer) to that a long time ago,” Konta told reporters as per The Guardian. “So I think it is something that has been talked about for a long time but having Roger vocalise it drew attention to it.

“I definitely think in the long run it makes sense for it to be one tour, it makes logical sense but I also know there are a lot of moving parts to it, and I know there will be a lot of people who won’t want it to happen, but also a lot of people who do want it to happen,” the British No.1 added.



Former World No.1, Federer, had stated that he isn’t asking for competitions being merged but only the governing bodies.

“Am I the only one thinking that now is the time for men’s and women’s tennis to be united and come together as one?” Federer wrote on his Twitter handle.

‘I am not talking about merging competition on the court, but merging the two governing bodies (ATP and WTA) that oversee the men’s and women’s professional tours.

“It’s too confusing for the fans when there are different ranking systems, different logos, different websites, different tournament categories,” he wrote further.

