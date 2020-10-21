Sections
E-Paper
Home / Tennis / Roger Federer pain-free and on track for Australian Open

Roger Federer pain-free and on track for Australian Open

The 39-year-old Swiss reached the semi-finals at Melbourne Park at the start of the year but missed the rest of the season after undergoing a second arthroscopic procedure on his right knee.

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 10:42 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Switzerland's Roger Federer in action during his semi-final match against Belgium's David Goffin at the O2 arena. (REUTERS)

Roger Federer is practising pain-free after undergoing two knee surgeries this year and says he expects to return to the circuit at the Australian Open in January.

The 39-year-old Swiss reached the semi-finals at Melbourne Park at the start of the year but missed the rest of the season after undergoing a second arthroscopic procedure on his right knee.

“I’m on the right track,” the 20 times Grand Slam singles champion told German-language magazine Schweizer Illustrierte.

“I’m gradually coming back but I’m going to take my time and don’t want to put any pressure on myself. I will only take part in a tournament when I am 100% fit.



“At the moment, it looks like I can make my comeback at the Australian Open in January.”

While he has made significant progress in his recovery he says he is still not at the point where he can train as normal.

“Not yet, more than two hours with the racket are not possible at the moment,” said Federer, who is currently ranked fourth in the world and saw Rafa Nadal equal his Grand Slam haul with a 13th French Open title this month.

“But I’ve been working on my stamina and strength absolutely without pain for a while. There will be no further operations.”

Federer is often asked about his retirement plans but the Swiss said he would keep playing as long as he was enjoying it.

“I have been thinking about ideas for about five years,” he added. “But as long as I am having fun and it’s right for all of us, I’ll keep going.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

After Bihar assembly polls, another reshuffle in Congress on the cards
Oct 21, 2020 10:39 IST
Eye on China, govt to bar universities from pacts with India’s neighbours
Oct 21, 2020 08:34 IST
India recorded highest air pollution exposure globally in 2019: Report
Oct 21, 2020 11:19 IST
With 54,044 new cases, India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 7.6 million-mark
Oct 21, 2020 10:12 IST

latest news

NCW chief meets Maha Guv, talk women’s safety and rising ‘love jihad’
Oct 21, 2020 11:16 IST
IAF AFCAT 2020: Window to choose date, venue of AFSB interview opens at afcat.cdac.in
Oct 21, 2020 11:13 IST
Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari trailer: It’s Diljit vs Manoj in quirky comedy
Oct 21, 2020 11:19 IST
Petr Cech surprise inclusion in Chelsea’s Premier League squad
Oct 21, 2020 11:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.