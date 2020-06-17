Sections
Rogers Cup men’s tennis tournament pushed to 2021

Tennis Canada announced Wednesday that the event’s start date will be pushed back until August 7, 2021

By Press Trust of India, Washington

The Rogers Cup men’s tennis tournament in Canada won’t be played in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual ATP Tour event, which rotates between Toronto and Montreal, was scheduled to be played Aug. 8-16 in Toronto.

With the Rogers Cup 2020 women’s tournament in Montreal shelved earlier this month and rescheduled for next year in the same city, the men’s event also will remain in Toronto in 2021.



Founded in 1881 as the Canadian championships, the men’s tournament has been held every year except for 1905, 1915-18 (World War I) and 1941-45 (World War II).

