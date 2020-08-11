Sections
Home / Tennis / Sabalenka advances in Lexington as WTA Tour returns to US

Sabalenka advances in Lexington as WTA Tour returns to US

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 07:38 IST

By Reuters, Los Angeles

(FILES) This file photo taken on September 28, 2019 shows Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus posing with the trophy after her victory in the women's singles final match against Alison Riske of the US at the Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan. - The stuttering tennis season suffers a major blow as all top-level tournaments in China in 2020 are cancelled, including the WTA Finals, following a government edict against international sports to prevent a resurgence of the coronavirus. (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP) (AFP)

Aryna Sabalenka fended off Madison Brengle 6-1 6-7(5) 6-2 on Monday to advance to the second round of the Top Seed Open in Lexington, Kentucky, the first WTA Tour event in the United States since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the circuit in March. World number 11 Sabalenka, who defeated two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in Doha in February, fired off eight aces and saved 11 of 15 break points in the win over the American.

Rounding out the day’s action at the outdoor, hardcourt tournament, Czech Republic’s Marie Bouzkova upset world number 15 Johanna Konta 6-4 6-4.

Serena Williams is expected to return to competition for the first time since the novel coronavirus outbreak on Tuesday with a first-round clash against fellow American Bernarda Pera.

Her sister Venus, a seven-times Grand Slam winner, will face off against two-time Australian Open champ Victoria Azarenka.



American teens Amanda Anisimova and Coco Gauff are also playing on Tuesday. Gauff, who rocketed to fame after defeating Venus Williams at last year’s Wimbledon, plays Caroline Dolehide while Anisimova faces compatriot Catherine Bellis.

The Cincinnati Masters is scheduled to be played at Flushing Meadows, New York from next week, followed by the U.S. Open, also at its usual Flushing Meadows home, from Aug. 31-Sept. 13.

