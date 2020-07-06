Sections
Home / Tennis / Serena, Venus played 50 fewer times than Evert, Navratilova

Serena, Venus played 50 fewer times than Evert, Navratilova

Evert knows that her series of matches through the years against Martina Navratilova — including five finals at Wimbledon, which should be happening right now but was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic — provided compelling contrasts in playing style and backstory.

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 16:08 IST

By Associated Press, Associated Press

Serena Williams (R) and Venus Williams of the United States attend an award ceremony following their Australian Open women's singles final in Melbourne on Jan. 28, 2017, in which Serena beat her older sister 6-4, 6-4. The Williams sisters last met in a Grand Slam final at the 2009 Wimbledon Championships. (Photo by Kyodo News Stills via Getty Images) (Kyodo News Stills via Getty Imag)

Chris Evert knows a thing or two about tennis rivalries and she’s noticed something about Serena Williams’ career: The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion has not had much in the way of rivals. Evert knows that her series of matches through the years against Martina Navratilova — including five finals at Wimbledon, which should be happening right now but was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic — provided compelling contrasts in playing style and backstory.

“We were like night and day. She came from a Communist country. I came from the ‘land of freedom.’ She was fearless. I came from this Catholic family, and I was fearful. Everything was different about us. We really brought along the groups of fans for the ride,” Evert said in a telephone interview with The Associated Press. “People loved me and hated her or they loved her and hated me. People took it personally when we played.”

With Williams, in contrast, the player she’s faced most often is her older sister, Venus — 30 matches so far, 50 fewer than Evert vs. Navratilova. So, Evert reasoned, maybe their all-in-the-family matches but don’t generate as much “cheer for one side or the other” emotion as other tennis rivalries tend to.

Other opponents who might have offered that element — Maria Sharapova, say, or Justine Henin or Sloane Stephens — don’t have a volume of work, or wins, against Serena that’s compelling. Stephens is 1-5 against Williams; Sharapova went 2-20; Henin trailed only 6-8 but that included just one Grand Slam final.



“Maybe it shows,” Evert said, “that Serena is just too good for everybody.”

Some top women’s tennis rivalries in the Open era, which began in 1968:

MARTINA NAVRATILOVA VS. CHRIS EVERT

Meetings: 80 (Navratilova, 43-37); Grand Slam Finals: 14 (Navratilova, 10-4)

Highlights: Navratilova’s first Grand Slam singles title — she and Evert both wound up with 18 — came via a 7-5 third-set win at Wimbledon in 1978; Evert’s 7-5 third-set victory in the 1985 French Open final is widely considered among the finest matches in tennis history.

SERENA WILLIAMS VS. VENUS WILLIAMS

Meetings: 30 (Serena, 18-12); Grand Slam Finals: 9 (Serena, 7-2)

Highlights: Venus won their matchup in the 2001 U.S. Open final — the first Grand Slam title match between siblings in more than a century, which was moved to prime time and drew better TV ratings than a big-time college football clash; Serena won four sister vs. sister Grand Slam finals in a row, including at Wimbledon, from the 2002 French Open through 2003 Australian Open.

STEFFI GRAF VS. MARTINA NAVRATILOVA

Meetings: 18 (Tied); Grand Slam Finals: 6 (Graf, 4-2)

Highlights: Graf’s three-set victory in the 1988 Wimbledon final helped her achieve a Golden Slam that year and ended Navratilova’s streak of six championships in a row at the All England Club; the German won the rematch there a year later, too.

STEFFI GRAF VS. MONICA SELES

Meetings: 15 (10-5, Graf); Grand Slam Finals: 6 (Tied)

Highlights: Seles’ 10-8 third-set victory in the 1992 French Open final belongs on any list of spectacular sporting events — she needed a half-dozen championship points to close out Graf for a third consecutive title at Roland Garros; far less competitive and remarkable for how one-sided it was: Graf’s 6-2, 6-1 triumph in the 1992 Wimbledon final.

CHRIS EVERT VS. EVONNE GOOLAGONG CAWLEY

Meetings: 38 (Evert, 26-12); Grand Slam Finals: 5 (Evert, 3-2)

Highlights: Evert won their 1-vs.-2 matchup in the 1976 Wimbledon final by a score of 8-6 in the third set; Goolagong Cawley needed just two sets to get past Evert four years later at the All England Club and become the first mother in 66 years to win the singles title there.

OTHERS

Graf vs. Arantxa Sanchez Vicario; Justine Henin vs. Kim Clijsters; Venus Williams vs. Lindsay Davenport; Margaret Court vs. Billie Jean King

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Nainital Bank Recruitment 2020: 30 chartered accountant, credit officer and other posts on offer
Jul 06, 2020 17:10 IST
Russian journalist guilty of ‘justifying terrorism’ fined $6,950
Jul 06, 2020 17:09 IST
Arti Singh reveals she knew Sushant Singh Rajput through Ankita Lokhande
Jul 06, 2020 17:06 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-manager Disha Salian’s family issues statement
Jul 06, 2020 17:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.