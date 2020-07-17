Serena Williams to play the new Top Seed Open in August

Sections
It will mark the 23-time Grand Slam champion’s first match since she helped Team USA defeat Latvia in Fed Cup play in Everett, Washington in February.

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 07:35 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Serena Williamsreacts during her second round singles match against Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. (AP)

Serena Williams will return to the court for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic when she competes at the inaugural edition of the Top Seed Open in Lexington, Kentucky beginning Aug. 10, the WTA said on Thursday.

Another U.S. Open champion, fellow American Sloane Stephens, will also compete at the event, the WTA said.

Last week, the WTA confirmed the addition of events in Prague, Czech Republic and Lexington to its provisional calendar, which now features 21 tournaments.



The WTA Tour, suspended since March due to the pandemic, last month announced it would resume in Palermo, Italy on Aug. 3.

The Cincinnati Masters is scheduled to be played at Flushing Meadows, New York in mid-August followed by the U.S. Open, also at its usual Flushing Meadows home, from Aug. 31-Sept. 13.

