Serena Williams to return to action in Kentucky next month

It’ll be the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion’s first action since playing for the U.S. in the Fed Cup in February, before all sanctioned tennis was shut down the next month because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 12:51 IST

By Press Trust of India, Lexington

Tennis - Australian Open - First Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 20, 2020 Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates winning the match against Russia's Anastasia Potapova (REUTERS)

Serena Williams is planning to make her return to competition at a new hard-court tournament in Kentucky next month.

The women’s and men’s professional tennis tours are scheduled to resume in August.

The Kentucky event, called the Top Seed Open, announced Thursday that Williams and 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens will be in the field when play begins there Aug. 10.



Williams already has said she will enter the next scheduled Grand Slam tournament, the U.S. Open, which is supposed to begin in New York on Aug. 31.

