Slovakian tennis player Dagmara Baskova banned for match fixing

Baskova had a career-high WTA ranking of 1,117 in singles and 777 in doubles. She has since retired from the sport, the TIU said.

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 20:30 IST

By Press Trust of India, Press Trust of India

Tennins representational image (Getty Images)

Slovakian tennis player Dagmara Baskova was banned for 12 years on Thursday for match-fixing offenses, the Tennis Integrity Unit said. Baskova admitted to charges of five incidents of match fixing in 2017, the TIU said. She was also fined $40,000 with all but $1,000 suspended and payable within 90 days.

