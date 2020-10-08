Sections
Home / Tennis / Solid Kenin beats Kvitova to reach final in Paris

Solid Kenin beats Kvitova to reach final in Paris

The Australian Open champion, who will face Polish teenager Iga Zwiatek on Saturday, was the most aggressive player throughout the match on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 22:16 IST

By Reuters, Paris

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - October 8, 2020 Sofia Kenin of the U.S. waves as she celebrates winning her semi final match against Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova (REUTERS)

American fourth seed Sofia Kenin marched into her second Grand Slam final of the year with a commanding 6-4 7-5 victory against Czech Petra Kvitova at the French Open on Thursday.

The Australian Open champion, who will face Polish teenager Iga Zwiatek on Saturday, was the most aggressive player throughout the match on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Seventh seed Kvitova, in her first semi-final appearance at Roland Garros since 2012, was often forced out of position by her crafty 21-year-old opponent.

Kenin raced into a 4-1 lead as Kvitova showed some nerves after holding her first service game to love and, despite her Czech opponent finally getting into the groove, it was enough for the American to bag the first set.

Twice Wimbledon champion Kvitova lost her serve to fall 3-2 behind in the second before breaking back for 5-5, only to drop serve again.

Kenin did not miss her chance as she served for the match for the second time, seeing it through when Kvitova’s cross-court forehand flew wide.

