Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Tennis / Spanish tennis player Enrique Lopez Perez gets eight-year ban for match fixing

Spanish tennis player Enrique Lopez Perez gets eight-year ban for match fixing

The 29-year-old Perez, who reached a career-high singles ranking of 154 in 2018 and a best doubles ranking of 135 last year, was also fined $25,000.

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 17:59 IST

By Reuters, Madrid

Photo of Enrique Lopez Perez (File)

Spanish tennis player Enrique Lopez Perez has been banned from the sport for eight years for his involvement in match-fixing activities in three separate instances in 2017, the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) said on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old Perez, who reached a career-high singles ranking of 154 in 2018 and a best doubles ranking of 135 last year, was also fined $25,000.

“The disciplinary case was heard by anti-corruption hearing officer Richard McLaren on 5 November 2020,” the TIU said in a statement.

“He found that Enrique Lopez Perez breached the rules of the Tennis Anti-corruption Programme three times at tournaments in 2017, with two further charges unproven.”

Perez was provisionally suspended in December, 2019, and will not be able to attend or play in any sanctioned tennis event for the next eight years.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LIVE:Farmers meet with govt at Vigyan Bhawan concludes, next round on Dec 3
Dec 01, 2020 18:49 IST
Govt never spoke about vaccinating the entire country, says health ministry
Dec 01, 2020 18:28 IST
Covid-19 cases per million lowest in India: Govt
Dec 01, 2020 17:16 IST
China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s jihadi arsenal: Intel
Dec 01, 2020 14:17 IST

latest news

Preview: Virat Kohli & Co. to battle for pride in Canberra
Dec 01, 2020 18:41 IST
Over 4,000 fresh Covid-19 cases in Delhi; death toll reaches 9,260
Dec 01, 2020 18:35 IST
Maoist group in Dhanbad sends Rs 50 lakh extortion notice to 4 businessmen
Dec 01, 2020 18:34 IST
SEBI eases compliance norms for brokers, depository participants
Dec 01, 2020 18:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.