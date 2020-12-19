Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Tennis / Start of Australian Open confirmed for February 8

Start of Australian Open confirmed for February 8

The start date of the main draw of the tournament was originally slated for Jan. 18 and organisers have been locked in drawn-out negotiations with local government over COVID-19 health security measures.

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 09:44 IST

By Reuters, MELBOURNE

Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2018. A person picks up tennis balls in front of the Australian Open logo before the tennis tournament. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Files (REUTERS)

The Australian Open will start on Feb. 8, three weeks later than scheduled, organisers confirmed on Saturday after months of speculation over the first Grand Slam of 2021. The start date of the main draw of the tournament was originally slated for Jan. 18 and organisers have been locked in drawn-out negotiations with local government over COVID-19 health security measures.

“This will be an historic Australian Open on so many levels,” tournament director Craig Tiley said in a statement.

“For the first time in more than 100 years the Australian Open will start in February and we look forward to offering the players what we believe will be one of their best playing experiences in 2021.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Why Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat cautioned Nepal about China’s footprint
by Shishir Gupta
Sonia Gandhi meets section of Congress dissenters, looks to end crisis
by Aurangzeb Naqshbandi
Govt must protect vaccine makers against lawsuits: SII’s Adar Poonawalla
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Amit Shah in Kolkata for a 2-day visit: All you need to know
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh

latest news

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom review: Chadwick is Oscar-worthy in his final film
by Rohan Naahar
Amitabh Bachchan reveals major consequence of being an actor
by HT Entertainment Desk
Tokyo Olympics Q&A: Costs, IOC, COVID-19, and vaccinations
by Associated Press
Sonia Gandhi meets section of Congress dissenters, looks to end crisis
by Aurangzeb Naqshbandi
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.