Sections
Home / Tennis / Jennifer Brady claims first WTA title at Top Seed Open as WTA marks US return

Jennifer Brady claims first WTA title at Top Seed Open as WTA marks US return

In the first set, a defensive effort saw Brady save all four break points faced before going on

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 06:06 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Jennifer Brady poses with the championship trophy after defeating Jil Belen Teichmann in the WTA tennis tournament championship match in Nicholasville, Ky., Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/James Crisp) (AP)

American Jennifer Brady clinched her first career WTA title on Sunday, defeating Switzerland’s Jil Teichmann 6-3 6-4 in the Top Seed Open final. The hard court, outdoor competition in Lexington, Kentucky, marked the WTA’s first tournament in the United States since the coronavirus outbreak forced almost all sport into a long break earlier this year.

In the first set, a defensive effort saw Brady save all four break points faced before going on the attack in the second set, winning more than 80% of her first serve points in front of the empty stands.

“Before I walked onto the court I was like, ‘Okay, I have to believe in myself that I can win this,’ otherwise it doesn’t really make sense for me to walk out there,” said Brady, who did not drop a set the entire tournament.

Brady, who defeated Coco Gauff in straight sets in the semifinal, thrust her hands into the sky after firing off a forehand winner to clinch the match and walked to the net to tap her opponent’s racket in a socially distanced gesture of sportsmanship.



“Everything I’ve imagined, it’s definitely reality,” said Brady, who Facetimed her parents after the win.

With limited options to celebrate under health and safety protocols, Brady said she would celebrate the win by ordering in “something delicious” to eat.

“And I’m buying for anybody else who’s here,” she added.

The Cincinnati Masters is scheduled to be played at Flushing Meadows, New York from later this week, followed by the U.S. Open, also at its usual Flushing Meadows home, from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘I can bet’: Gambhir names one Dhoni record that is going to stay forever
Aug 17, 2020 07:20 IST
China’s loss may become India’s gain in shifting supply chains
Aug 17, 2020 07:10 IST
Odisha woman booked on charges of beating 15-month-old son, mother-in-law as video goes viral
Aug 17, 2020 07:07 IST
Covid-19 LIVE updates: South Korea warns of mass infection
Aug 17, 2020 07:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.