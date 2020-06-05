Sections
Home / Tennis / Tennis star Gauff demands change amid protests over Floyd death

Tennis star Gauff demands change amid protests over Floyd death

“It breaks my heart because I’m fighting for the future for my brothers,” said Gauff. “I’m fighting for the future for my future kids, I’m fighting for the future for my future grandchildren.”

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 10:23 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Coco Gauff of the US (AFP)

American teenage tennis prodigy Coco Gauff appeared at a protest in her hometown of Delray Beach, Florida, on Wednesday, calling for racial and social justice after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed in police custody in the U.S.

“I was eight years old when Trayvon Martin was killed. So why am I here at 16 still demanding change?” said Gauff, days after posting a video on social media in which she pledged to use her voice to fight against racism.

Martin was an unarmed black teenager whose killing by civilian George Zimmerman 200 miles away in Sanford, Florida, in 2012 helped spark the “Black Lives Matter” movement.

 



“It breaks my heart because I’m fighting for the future for my brothers,” said Gauff. “I’m fighting for the future for my future kids, I’m fighting for the future for my future grandchildren.”

Floyd’s death on May 25 has sparked a week of sometimes violent protests and civil unrest in cities across the U.S.

Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis police officer who appeared in a cell phone video kneeling on Floyd’s neck, has been charged with murder.

Gauff, who rocketed to fame after a stunning upset victory over her idol Venus Williams at last year’s Wimbledon, spoke at the rally after her grandmother Yvonne Odom, who was the first black student at her high school in 1961, addressed the crowd.

“It’s sad that I’m here protesting the same thing that she did 50-plus years ago,” said Gauff.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

HT SPOTLIGHT: Staying sane sans human touch
Jun 05, 2020 11:20 IST
Anushka Sharma shares mesmerising view from her balcony
Jun 05, 2020 11:21 IST
Covid-19 can explosively rebound in Canada if measures relaxed too early, warns Tam
Jun 05, 2020 11:15 IST
UP: 35 migrants injured after bus falls into ditch
Jun 05, 2020 11:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.