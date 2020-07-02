Sections
Home / Tennis / Up to 20,000 fans to be allowed to attend 2020 French Open, say organisers

Up to 20,000 fans to be allowed to attend 2020 French Open, say organisers

French federation president Bernard Giudicelli told a news conference that on the main courts, a maximum of four people could sit together with an empty seat between groups.

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 19:50 IST

By Reuters, PARIS

File photo shows the center court at Roland Garros stadium. (AP)

Up to 60% of the usual capacity will be allowed inside the Roland Garros grounds for the 2020 edition of the French Open amid the COVID-19 crisis, organisers said on Thursday.

French federation president Bernard Giudicelli told a news conference that on the main courts, a maximum of four people could sit together with an empty seat between groups.

On the other courts, one seat out of two will be empty when the main tournament starts on Sept. 27.

Giudicelli explained that it meant about 20,000 spectators are expected during the early stages of the two-week claycourt Grand Slam, and about 10,000 on the day of the final.



Those numbers could change if the French government revises its social distancing rules.

“We went for the responsible option,” said Giudicelli, who added that wearing a protective mask would be mandatory for people on the move inside the grounds while it would only be recommended for people sitting courtside.

“Should the situation evolve in the right direction, new tickets would be available in September,” Giudicelli added.

In case stricter measures would have to be imposed, there will be draw held to decide which tickets will be cancelled.

The FFT added that the COVD-19 protocols for players and staff was still being drafted.

The French Open was postponed from its usual May-June dates to September due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has infected almost 11 million people and claimed more than half a million lives globally.

The U.S. Open is being held without any spectators in attendance in New York from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Dad’s attempt to teach son golf doesn’t go as planned. Watch funny video
Jul 02, 2020 20:28 IST
The great Indian strategic debate
Jul 02, 2020 20:28 IST
Ministry extends contract of existing foreign coaches to Sept 2021
Jul 02, 2020 20:27 IST
Air force station to be used for proposed domestic airport in Ambala
Jul 02, 2020 20:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.