US Open: Sumit Nagal vs Dominic Thiem 2nd round - Live streaming, when and where to watch online and on TV

The Sumit Nagal vs Dominic Thiem US Open 2nd round match is on Thursday, September 3, 2020.

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 15:44 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sumit Nagal will take on Dominic Thiem in the US Open 2nd round (REUTERS)

India’s top-ranked singles player Sumit Nagal set up a mouth-watering clash with World No. 2 Dominic Thiem in the US Open on Thursday, after the 23-year-old defeated USA’s Bradley Klahn 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1. Nagal became the first Indian man to win a Grand Slam singles main-draw match since Somdev Devvarman at the US Open in 2013.

When is the Sumit Nagal vs Dominic Theim US Open match?

Where is the Sumit Nagal vs Dominic Thiem US Open 2nd round match?

The Sumit Nagal vs Dominic Thiem US Open 2nd round match is in New York.

At what time does The Sumit Nagal vs Dominic Thiem US Open 2nd round match start?



The Sumit Nagal vs Dominic Thiem US Open 2nd round match starts at 11 pm IST on September 3, 2020.



Where to watch live streaming of Sumit Nagal vs Dominic Thiem US Open 2nd round match?

Sumit Nagal vs Dominic Thiem US Open 2nd round match will be live on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2 & Star Sports Select 2 HD.

Where to watch live streaming of Sumit Nagal vs Dominic Thiem US Open 2nd round match online?

Online live streaming of Sumit Nagal vs Dominic Thiem US Open 2nd round match will be on Dinsey+ Hotstar.

