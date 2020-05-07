When our husbands don’t perform, it’s because of us; Anushka and I can relate most: Sania Mirza

India tennis star Sania Mirza on Thursday opened up on her ‘joru ka ghulaam’ tweet that went viral during the Women’s T20 World Cup final in March. India were playing Australia in the final - and Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc had missed an ODI match to come and watch his wife and women’s cricket star Alyssa Healy play in the title clash.

As Starc was receiving widespread applause for showing support to Healy, Mirza had tweeted: “Sure thing !! God forbid it would be a guy from the subcontinent, the guy would be called a ‘joru ka ghulaam’ in one second. good on you Mitchell. couple goals for sure!! (sic),” Sania had tweeted during the Women’s T20 World Cup final.”

On being asked about the tweet during a video interaction with India women cricket stars Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana on their Youtube chat show “Double Trouble”, Saina said that women are considered as distraction by the society. “It (Tweet on Starc) was funny because me and Anushka probably relate to this the most. I think whenever our husbands perform, it’s because of them, whenever they don’t perform it’s because of us. I don’t know how that works,” she said.

“We are saying it as a joke but I think there is a much deeper issue. The deeper issue is that a woman can always be a distraction and not a strength. That’s a cultural issue we have to deal with. Oh ‘if your girlfriend is there or your wife is there, he must be distracted because he is going out for dinner’. That doesn’t even make any sense,” she added.

“When he (Starc) went back to his wife to watch the World Cup final and everybody was hailing him. I truly felt... I was trying to just picture Shoaib doing that for me... hell would have broken loose if that would have happened. They would have said... he is such a joru ka ghulam... he is going and watching a women’s cricket match. I just felt it. I feel humour sometimes brings the truth out,” she further said.

“Anushka and I had a long conversation about it. We both were like, this is so true,” the six-time Grand Slam winning tennis star signed off.