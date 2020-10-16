Sections
E-Paper
Home / Tennis / Wimbledon plans return in 2021, with or without fans

Wimbledon plans return in 2021, with or without fans

The tournament, canceled this year for the first time since 1945, is scheduled to run next year from June 28-July 11. It could be held at full capacity, reduced capacity or without fans, the club said.

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 18:08 IST

By Press Trust of India, Wimbledon

FILE PHOTO: Dark clouds drift over centre court during the finals match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Rafael Nadal of Spain at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 6, 2008. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo (REUTERS)

The Wimbledon tennis tournament is planning its comeback in 2021. Wimbledon was the only Grand Slam tournament canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the All England Club announced plans Friday for its return next year.

“Staging The Championships in 2021 is our number one priority and we are actively engaged in scenario planning in order to deliver on that priority,” All England Club chief executive Sally Bolton said.

The tournament, canceled this year for the first time since 1945, is scheduled to run next year from June 28-July 11. It could be held at full capacity, reduced capacity or without fans, the club said.

All of the options are dependent on the status of government and public health guidelines, the club said.



The U.S. Open and French Open were held this year but with strict protocols to reduce the possibility of spreading the virus. No fans were allowed at Flushing Meadows, while Roland Garros was limited to 1,000 fans per day.

“Our overriding priority will continue to be the health and safety of all of our stakeholders, in particular our guests, our staff, and our competitors,” the All England Club said.

“We are working closely with the relevant government and public health authorities, alongside the rest of the sports industry, to understand the varying challenges and opportunities presented by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.”

The Australian Open was held this year before the coronavirus pandemic spread around the world, but the 2021 tournament could be affected. Next year’s tournament at Melbourne Park is scheduled to run from Jan. 18-31.

Australian Open chief executive Craig Tiley has said he wants international tennis players arriving for the tournament to be exempt from the 14-day hotel quarantines that are mandatory for inbound travelers. (AP) APA APA

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi to address 12 rallies in Bihar, Nitish Kumar to join him
Oct 16, 2020 18:16 IST
LeT, JeM backing Taliban in fighting in Helmand, says top Afghan official
Oct 16, 2020 16:37 IST
Delhi next on NCB radar to launch Mumbai-style crackdown on drugs
Oct 16, 2020 14:10 IST
India gained decade of life expectancy since 1990: Lancet study
Oct 16, 2020 13:37 IST

latest news

HT Codeathon: Coding is of supreme importance
Oct 16, 2020 18:42 IST
‘Pollution watchdogs late this year again’: Environmentalists
Oct 16, 2020 18:40 IST
Vladimir Putin proposes yearlong extension of nuclear pact with US
Oct 16, 2020 18:37 IST
Indian consumers consider advertisements from multiple platforms before buying products
Oct 16, 2020 18:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.