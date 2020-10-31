Sections
Home / Tennis / World No. 2 Simona Halep tests positive for COVID-19

World No. 2 Simona Halep tests positive for COVID-19

The former world number one did not travel to New York for this year’s U.S. Open Grand Slam due to health concerns over the pandemic.

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 18:08 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Romania's Simona Halep flashes a thumbs up. (AP)

World number two Simona Halep tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is recovering well from her mild symptoms. “Hi everyone, I wanted to let you know that I tested positive for COVID-19,” the 29-year-old Romanian said on Twitter on Saturday. “I am self-isolating at home and am recovering well from mild symptoms.

“I feel good ... we will get through this together.”

The former world number one did not travel to New York for this year’s U.S. Open Grand Slam due to health concerns over the pandemic.

Halep, who won the French Open in 2018 and is the reigning Wimbledon champion, made the trip to Paris for the claycourt Grand Slam but went down to eventual champion Iga Swiatek in the fourth round at Roland Garros this month.

The Women’s WTA Tour has a tournament scheduled in Austria from Nov. 9 but Halep had said her 2020 season was over following her French Open defeat.

