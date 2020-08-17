Sections
Home / Tennis / World No. 2 Simona Halep to skip US Open

World No. 2 Simona Halep to skip US Open

A day after Halep conquered the Prague Open, the 28-year-old announced her decision to skip the US Open via a Twitter thread.

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 18:02 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Simona Halep in action (Getty Images)

World No. 2 Simona Halep will not be travelling to the United States to take part in the 2020 US Open. A day after Halep conquered the Prague Open title, beating No.3 seed Elise Mertens of Belgium 6-2, 7-5 in the summit clash, the 28-year-old announced her decision to skip the US Open via a Twitter thread.

“After weighing up all the factors involved and with the exceptional circumstances in which we are living, I have decided that I will not travel to New York to play the @usopen. I always said I would put my health at the heart of my decision,” Halep wrote.

“And I therefore prefer to stay and train in Europe. I know the @usta and @WTA have worked tirelessly to put on a safe event and I wish everyone there a successful tournament.”

The US Open runs from August 31 to September 13 at the Flushing Meadows.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

The British press was mostly unfair to Harry and Meghan: Omid Scobie
Aug 17, 2020 18:16 IST
ARIIA 2020 rankings to be announced tomorrow
Aug 17, 2020 18:12 IST
Gunjan Saxena responds to claims her biopic is ‘peddling lies’
Aug 17, 2020 18:10 IST
How much creative liberty is okay when making a biopic?
Aug 17, 2020 18:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.