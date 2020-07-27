Thank you Neetu

There’s a small temple near Pragati Maidan gate number one and just a few steps away from it is the humble abode of education called ‘Sabki Pathshala’—a fruit of Neetu Singh’s dedication, perseverance and passion towards the education of underprivileged kids.

Sabki Pathshala started out in 2014 when Neetu noticed slum kids begging on the streets. Coming from a similar background, she was determined to do something about it. She convinced their parents and started teaching 10-15 kids under a tree in the temple compound from 3pm-5pm, every day.

“Through Sabki Pathshala, I wanted to take children away from begging and towards education. The focus was specially to educate young girls who are not encouraged to pursue studies by their families.”

Slowly the classes gained momentum and kids got hooked to studies. Seeing this, Neetu shifted base to a tarpaulin shade to make the classes more convenient for the kids. People around her were amazed to see the progress made by children through these classes. Today, Sabki Pathshala has successfully completed 5 years and over 80 kids have benefitted from the school. Currently, there are 35 kids studying and most of them are enrolled in the local government schools.

Sabki Pathshala receives constant support from volunteers who conduct classes on various subjects such as English, Math, and Science apart from skill building classes such as dance, art, acting among others. Special emphasis is given on fulfilling the basic education requirements such as reading, writing and comprehension, along with imparting life skills such as the role of education in life, importance of cultivating good societal values etc.

Sabki Pathshala has also set up an in-house library through which kids are encouraged to build their reading skills. The kids are also provided with uniform and daily refreshments. The school frequently receives invitations from other foundations and communities to participate in extracurricular activities and competitions. Neetu says, “I am proud of these kids. They don’t just excel in academics but also exhibit superb talent in acting, singing and dancing. I’ve seen them beg on the streets but today they are armed with the power of knowledge and dreams.”